Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour, has defended the ruling APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election

Keyamo who is also spokesman of the Bola Tinubu Campaign Council said the same faith ticket is a strategy for winning the poll

The minister further stated that Tinubu's wife is a Christian will be the pastor overseeing the Aso Rock chapel if her husband is elected

Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour, says Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, will oversee the Aso Rock chapel if her husband is elected president in 2023.

The minister who doubles as spokesman of the Bola Tinubu Campaign Council said this on a Channels Television programme on Tuesday, August 23.

Defending APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket, Festus Keyamo says Tinubu’s wife will be Aso Rock chapel pastor if the ruling party's flag bearer wins. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Keyamo was reacting to the ruling party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket, TheCable reported.

Tinubu had picked Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno who’s also a Muslim, as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election, causing outrage from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other Christian stakeholders.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Muslim-Muslim ticket a winning strategy - Keyamo

Defending the APC's choice, Keyamo said the decision of the party is a strategy for winning the 2023 presidential election

He said the presidential candidate’s family had always been multi-religious.

“It has nothing to do with unity, it’s just a winning strategy,” he said.

“It’s not a spit on the Christians. Muslims are a minority in the south and Asiwaju is Muslim from the south. Some Muslims are a minority in the north.

“Like I said, look at Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a person. Look at his record. He was one that returned all the mission schools to them in Lagos when he was governor.

“For the churches, he returned the mission schools to them. He has a multi-religious home. Some of his children are Christians. His wife is a pastor.

“The chapel in the villa will be overly used because the wife automatically will be the pastor, attending that chapel. So the chapel will not be closed down. He will be using it when he is by the grace of God president of this country.”

Tinubu’s wife, who is currently the senator representing Lagos central, was in 2018, ordained as assistant pastor at Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Orji Kalu reveals how Christians would be protected

In a related development, a former governor of Abia state and the present Senate chief whip, Orji Uzor-Kalu has assured that Christians across Nigeria would be adequately protected in spite of the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Uzo-Kalu believes that the controversy being raised over the same faith ticket is not necessary.

The lawmaker urged Christians in Nigeria not to feel threatened over such a political combination. Recalling that Remi, the wife of Tinubu, is a pastor of the RCCG, Uzor-Kalu said contrary to wide perceptions, women are usually the head of the house.

Source: Legit.ng