Twenty-four hours after his appearance and speech at the Nigerian Bar Association's 2022 conference, Peter Obi visited the leader of the Afenifere group

Obi, Labour Party's 2023 presidential flag bearer, tweeted photos of him at the residence of Pa Ayo Adebanjo on Tuesday, August 23

According to Obi, he was at the location with some members of the south and Middle Belt Leadership Forum and Labour Party leaders

Peter is on a visit to the leader of the Afenifere group Ayo Adebanjo. Photo: Peter Obi

The former governor of Anambra state also noted that national leaders of his party, the Labour Party and other stakeholders are with him at the location.

His tweet said:

"Presently visiting PA Ayo Adebanjo and members of the South and Middle Belt Leadership Forum. The National leaders of the Labour Party and other stakeholders are here too."

Although it is not yet clear what discussions the team are having with the elder statesman, Legit.ng gathered that the meeting is in line with Obi's continued consultations with key leaders in the country ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Pa Adebanjo throwing support for Peter Obi

Channels Television earlier reported that Pa Debanjo had in the past month thrown his weight behind the candidacy of Peter Obi.

Adebanjo made his decision known after he explained that the decision to back the Labour Party was in line with his belief that the southeast should produce Nigeria's next president.

According to Adebanjo, his decision to endorse the Labour Party is also the position of Afenifere as a group.

