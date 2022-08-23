Peter Obi's presence seems to always generate excitement among young Nigerians wherever he goes to

At the recently concluded NBA 62nd conference, young lawyers at the meeting surrounded Obi to catch a glimpse of him

The legal practitioners also made attempts to have a photo session with the Labour Party presidential candidate

Victoria Island - Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, was surrounded by excited young lawyers as he made his way out of the hall at the end of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) 62nd conference in Lagos.

A trending video on social media showed the young legal practitioners shouting 'Obi' as the former Anambra governor struggled to leave the venue.

Peter Obi has a large fan base of young people in Nigeria.

Source: UGC

The young lawyers were also with their phones trying to take a selfie with Obi who was busy wriggling his way out of the crowded area.

Such scenes are now constant with Obi whenever he goes to a public place since he declared his interest to be president.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Peter Obi and his fans at public places

On Saturday, June 18, a video of passengers to take a photo with Obi at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja trended on social media.

On Saturday, July 23, a Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria worker burst into tears while praying for Obi at the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

On Monday, May 9, Nigerians besieged Obi at the Abuja airport to thank him for intervening in their ordeal and ensured their flights took off to Benin, even though he was heading to Taraba state.

Peter Obi Attempts to Kneel While Greeting Atiku Abubakar at NBA Conference

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Obi made an attempt to kneel while attempting to greet Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate at the NBA conference in Lagos.

On his part, Atiku, a former Nigerian vice president stood up and hugged Obi instead, suggesting both men still have mutual respect for each other.

The moment between the two leading presidential candidates was captured on video.

Nigerians react to Bola Tinubu's absence at NBA conference

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been reacting to the absence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the NBA conference in Lagos.

Many are concerned that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress deliberately stays away from such events.

Some citizens are also of the opinion that a Tinubu presidency might mean he is always not available for state functions.

Source: Legit.ng