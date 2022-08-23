The APC has passed a vote of confidence on its national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, amid rumor that he would be impeached

The deputy director of the party's presidential campaign organization, Hanatu Musawa, revealed the party's stands on Monday, August 22

Musawa added that the Adamu's removal rumors on the news are not the party's position and that it is more of the social media reports

Hanatu Musawa, the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential campaign organization’s deputy director, has passed a vote of confidence on the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Musawa, on Monday, August 22, while reacting to the alleged plan to remove Adamu from office, said the critical source of the controversy is only social media, The Punch reported.

The APC leader made the revelation when she was featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday night.

APC has full confidence in Adamu - deputy director of presidential campaign council

She added that the party has full confidence in Adamu, and nothing is expected to change in such regard.

“I think most of what you are hearing in the news is not the official position of the party but talks around social media. Most leaders of the party and even the NEC are in support of his leadership,” Musawa said.

Musawa’s confidence is coming ahead of APC’s NEC meeting with the national working committee members.

Some political pundits have predicted that the meeting would decide the fate APC national chairman.

According to her, the outcome of the meeting would have nothing or little to do with the removal of Adamu.

2023: APC in fresh crisis as Adamu refuses to obey Buhari’s order

Legit.ng earlier reported that the broom party had been accused of withholding its recently engaged electoral officers' allowances for who conducted its primaries for the 2023 general elections.

Other allegations said that the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, has also been defying the order of President Muhammadu Buhari, who had directed that those candidates who stepped down at the March 26 convention should be refunded.

There was also a report that Adamu-led APC has not been paying the party's staff salaries as at when due in the last two months, despite making over N3bn during the convention.

Source: Legit.ng