The police in Osun state have arrested 5 suspects in connection with the attack on the state first lady, Kafayat Oyetola, on Friday, August 19

In a statement on Saturday, August 20, the police confirmed the development and added that the investigation is still ongoing

According to the governor's chief security officer, Omolola Opeyemi, drove a truck without a registered number from Ijebu Ode in Ogun state and blocked the movement of Oyetola, in which the hoodlums took advantage of

Osogbo, Osun - The Osun state police command has confirmed that the governor of the state’s first lady, Kafayat Oyetola, was attacked by some hoodlums on Friday, August 19 in Owode Ede.

The police spokesperson in the state, in a statement on Saturday, August 20, Yemisi Opalola, said that one security officer on the convoy was injured.

The police also revealed that 5 suspects have been arrested in connection to the attack.

Name of truck driver who obstruct Oyetola's wife movement before hoodlums attack her

While quoting CSP Dauda Ibrahim, the chief security officer, to Oyetola, the statement revealed that one Omolola Opeyemi was also arrested for the crime.

Opeyemi allegedly drove an unregistered truck from Ijebu Ode and blocked the movement of the governor’s wife.

“As a result of the traffic blockage, some hoodlums took advantage and started stoning the convoy of the governor’s wife, thereby wounding the truck driver on his forehead and also injuring a DSS personnel.

“However, five suspects were arrested from the scene, and investigation is in progress,” the statement reads in part.

Source: Legit.ng