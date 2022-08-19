The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, paid a visit to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state on Friday, August 19.

The venue of the meeting was Soludo's lodge located in the Amawbia area of the state, The Cable reports.

The governor's chief press secretary, Christian Aburime, said the talk between the duo was a private one.

Aburime in his statement that Obi and Soludo had a mutial discussion in which the LP's presidential flagbearer hailed his successor for his revolutionary work in Anambra.

On his part, the governor wished Obi well in his bid to become Nigeria's next president in 2023.

Aburime's said:

“Both leaders had a mutual discussion behind closed doors. Afterward, Mr. Peter Obi commended Governor Soludo highly for the great job he is doing in Anambra state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Governor Soludo on the other hand welcomed Mr. Peter Obi to Anambra as a prominent son of the State and wished him well on his Presidential bid as the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party.”

Source: Legit.ng