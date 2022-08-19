Governor Gboyega Oyetola has declared Monday, August 22, as a public holiday across Osun state

Osun - For the purpose of the Isese Day celebration, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun on Friday, August 19, declared Monday, August 22, a public holiday.

Governor Oyetola's directive in commemoration of the annual celebration is contained in a statement signed by Olalekan Badmus, the state commissioner for special duties.

The Osun governor made the declaration on Friday, August 19

Badmus happens to be the supervising commissioner for the ministry of home affairs.

The statement seen by Punch noted that Oyetola's approval was in recognition of the day set aside each year by the traditional religious worshipers to celebrate Isese festival in Osun.

It read:

“The governor has directed that this year’s Isese Day with a theme: ‘Abalaye adulawo ati ipaniyan s’owo; nje ajosepo wa bi?’ (African tradition and ritual killing; any connection?), should be celebrated responsibly and with security consciousness.

“The governor congratulated the traditional religion worshippers throughout the state, just as he also appealed to them to be peaceful and law-abiding in their conducts before, during and after the festival. He equally enjoined them to pray for the growth and development of the state in particular and Nigeria as a whole.”

Speaking further, the governor stressed the need for the residents and natives of the state to keep upholding the Omoluabi ethos daily.

