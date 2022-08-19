Weeks after the Osun governorship election in Osun state, some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have thrown their support for the factional governorship candidate in the concluded poll.

The party members described Prince Dotun Babayemi, as the authentic standard-bearer in the 2022 Osun governorship election.

Some members of the PDP have thrown their weight behind the candidacy of Dotun Babayemi.

Source: Twitter

In a communique signed by the chairman of the Osun PDP faction, Tajudeen Adegoke and its secretary, Sunday Afolabi and 16 others, Babayemi should be commended for his contribution to the party.

They said:

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otun Balogun Ward 2, solemnly pass vote of confidence today in Omooba Dotun Babayemi. We stand firm with the leadership of Babayemi."

The team also passed a vote of confidence on Babayemi and his resolve at getting justice at the court.

Among those in attendance at the event were PDP leaders in Gbongan like Chief Segun Odekunmi, the Secretary of PDP Elders Caucus in Osun, Adelani Ajanaku, former Special Adviser on Economic Development to ex-governor of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Kamorudeen Elegunmeje, a former PDP state officer, among others.

Osun 2022: PDP reveals danger in APC, Oyetola’s petition

The Osun state chapter of the PDP had condemned the APC and governor Gboyega Oyetola for challenging the victory of its candidate in the June 18 governorship poll.

The caretaker chairman of the party in the state, Akindele Adekunle, said that neither the party nor the governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, is worried about the alleged petition.

While noting that though the party is yet to receive the petition, Adekunle said such the petition is anti-people and a challenge to God's will.

Revealed: 2023 road getting clearer for PDP as Atiku, Wike move to settle rift

Legit.ng reported that the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, had a face-to-face meeting with the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, August 4.

Atiku and Wike have not been on good terms since the conclusion of the PDP presidential primary, where Wike lost to Atiku.

However, the duo decided to take the path to peace on Thursday when they met behind closed doors at the Abuja residence of Jerry Gana, a member of the Board of Trustees of the PDP and agreed to set up a joint committee to thrash out issues.

