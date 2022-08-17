The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is set to meet with a former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday, August 17.

Daily Trust reports that Obasanjo and Tinubu will be meeting at the former's residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Bola Tinubu is billed to meet Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun state. Photo: Bola Tinubu, Olusegun Obasanjo

According to Kunle Somorin, the chief press secretary to the Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun, the meeting between the two politicians is part of Tinubu's ongoing consultation and fence-mending process.

Somorin in a statement said:

“Learnt that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be visiting Abeokuta, Ogun State today, Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

“He’s scheduled to visit President Olusegun Obasanjo at 10 am and address the people at the MKO Abiola Int’l Stadium immediately after.”

APC Ogun state chairman confirms meeting

In another statement, the Ogun state chairman for the APC, Yemi Sanusi urged all exco members and party chairmen to attend the meeting promptly.

His words:

“Asiwaju Visits Ogun State: This is to inform you that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be visiting Abeokuta, Ogun State today, Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

“All Exco members and Party Chairmen are to attend promptly.Time: 10.00 am."

Former President joins Nigerians to lament high cost of living, items as hardship bites harder on citizens

The increasing cost of living appears to have gotten to every Nigerian including a former president of the country.

Olusegun Obasanjo said the challenges faced by the nation's economy are telling on his businesses, especially his fish farm.

According to the former president, the hardship felt by Nigerians is caused by a bad leadership system.

48 hours and more, PDP yet to 'expose' Obasanjo over comments on Atiku

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party's Board of Trustees is yet to carry out his threat to expose a former president of Nigeria.

Walid Jibrin had issued an ultimatum mandating Olusegun Obasanjo to clarify his comment against PDP's presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

However, seven days after he gave his 48 hours ultimatum, Jibrin as promised is yet to expose Obasanjo.

