A former presidential candidate, Pat Utomi, has revealed that he joined the like-minds to create a third force because it is important to rescue Nigeria from the old political merchants

Utomi noted that the old political order cannot be replaced if the citizens did not eradicate money politics from their minds

The professor spoke at the launching of the pro-Peter Obi political donor fundraising campaign tagged FUND40MB

Ikeja, Lagos - Pat Utomi, a former presidential aspirant, has revealed he had formed alliances with like-minds in Nigeria to create a third force alternative political party to save Nigeria in the 2023 elections.

According to Daily Trust, Utomi said this when he joined activist Kennedy Iyere, when they form an alliance with other high-profile Nigerians in Lagos to officially launch a pro-Peter Obi political donor-fundraising campaign tagged FUND40MB.

How to rescue Nigeria from old political order - Pat Utomi

At the public unveiling of FUND40MB, Utomi affirmed that they created an alternative political platform called “third force” out of the desire to create a new Nigeria that will work for all citizens.

He added that the core mandate of the initiative is to drift Nigeria away from the old political order by dislodging the PDP and APC from the leadership of the country in 2023.

The professor maintained that the old political order cannot be replaced if money politics is not eradicated by the citizens who will directly take upon themselves the duty of financing elections and the democratic process.

“But for this third force to succeed, we need to find a new way of financing our democracy through the direct involvement of citizens,” said Utomi who was quoted in a statement by Comrade Iyere.

