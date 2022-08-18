Kamaludeen Shehu Musa, an APC chieftain has publicly denounced his party and joined the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 elections

Musa accused his party of failing to fulfill its promises to Nigerians during the 2015 general elections

The defection of the APC chieftain comes at the same period the Labour Party received a new building from a supporter in Owerri

Twitter - An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Kamaludeen Shehu Musa has dumped the ruling party and joined the Labour Party (LP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Peter Obi's support base keeps increasing by the day ahead of the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Musa who shared his membership card of the APC on Twitter accused his former party of failing to fulfill its promises to Nigerians.

His words:

“I was an APC registered member! I supported the party because of their manifesto, unfortunately they were not able to fulfil their promises, that is why I changed my decision to support Peter Obi because I have it in mind that he is the right candidate. Fully OBIDIENT and YUSFUL.”

Musa was welcomed into the LP by various supporters of the political platform on Twitter, with some advising him to use his experience in politics to canvass votes for the party.

Building donated to Labour Party in Imo state ahead of 2023 polls

In a related development, a building has been donated to the LP in Imo state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The building was donated by Dr. Libo Agwara, a LP supporter in the southeast state and it has since been launched by Peter Obi.

Speaking at the launch, Obi said:

“Our journey is not a normal campaign, we are bringing back Nigeria. We are going to take back Nigeria and give it to the youths. We'll be able to change this country, it cannot continue the way it is.”

Peter Obi's supporter donates building to Labour Party in Delta state

In a related development, Mrs. Dimple Ojevwe from Uvwie local government area in Delta has donated her building to the Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) to carry out their political campaign activities.

Photos on social media shows Ojevwe handing over the keys of the building to executives of POSN in Delta state.

The building is also expected to accommodate LP local government executives in the area.

Peter Obi: 'OBIdient' movement driven by the masses, says Umeh

On his part, the Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of LP in the forthcoming elections, Senator Victor Umeh, has declared that the 'OBIdient' movement is bigger than Obi.

He said the movement is now bigger than Obi himself because it is driven by ordinary people across the country.

Umeh added that that the LP presidential candidate will continue to get support nationwide.

