Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo has given his thoughts on Bola Tinubu's popular phrase ‘émilokan’ during a public function, Vanguard reported.

While speaking at the function, the ex-president said the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu has created new ‘vocabularies’ into the Yoruba political dictionary.

The duo of Obasanjo and Tinubu over the years have been rivals but the forthcoming 2023 election is bringing them together again after an age-long feud. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Legit.ng gathered that Obasanjo jokingly made reference to the phrase when the APC stalwart visited the former president in his villa in Ogun state.

The antecedent of the popular Tinubu's phrase

Recall that Tinubu in his last visit to Abeokuta, Ogun state prior to the presidential primaries of the APC, uttered some Yoruba words that have been subjects of debates since then.

Tinubu in his words said, ‘emi lokan’, ‘eleyi’, and ‘olule’ meaning ‘it’s my turn, ‘this one and ‘beaten down’.

These words were used by the former Lagos governor while speaking with an emotional outburst at the gathering of APC stalwarts which had Governor Dapo Abiodun in attendance.

APC National Leader used ‘emi lokan’ to say it was his turn to become the nation’s president to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

While speaking about how he had contributed to the political ambitions of some politicians, he called Abiodun ‘eleyi’ saying I made ‘this one’ to become governor too.

Tinubu also said that Buhari contested three times for presidential election but ‘olule’ (he was beaten down) and at the point of making no attempt, he (Tinubu) was the one that approached him when he (Buhari) was crying on national television.

Recall that Tinubu visited the former President in his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun state on Wednesday.

In a video clip, Obasanjo who spoke in Yoruba, said “Yesterday, when I received a guest. I said dear guest, you have introduced some vocabularies into the Yoruba political dictionary – Emi lokan (it’s my turn), eleyi (this one), olule (he was beaten down).

“He laughed. I said I didn’t know whether these new vocabularies are good or bad, but they are new but we’ll be using them.”

