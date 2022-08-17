The ruling party in Nigeria has tackled the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, ahead of the 2023 election

In the build-up of the parties campaign scheduled to hold next month September, the APC revealed the PDP is behind the reported plot to remove its national chairman

Meanwhile, the ruling party urged the PDP to continue with its noisemaking while they focus on the task ahead

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), of being behind speculations to remove its National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, saying there is no such plan, Vanguard reports.

APC in a statement issued on Wednesday, August 17, by its national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, dismissed reports about a gang up by some governors and other stakeholders of the party to oust its chairman.

APC debunked the report on the plot to remove Senator Abdullahi Adamu as national chairman of the party. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress (APC)

Source: Facebook

Morka said:

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been drawn to opposition-sponsored media reports on plots to remove the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The reports are based on the imagination of its sponsors ostensibly unnerved by the remarkable achievements of Adamu since assuming office as the National Chairman.”

APC focus on task ahead

According to him, the party and leaders are currently focused on the important task of building a strong and vibrant electoral campaign ahead, and will not be distracted by boring chirps of idle speculators, Leadership report added.

He affirmed thus:

“The opposition PDP is quite welcome to continue to dissipate its energies on innuendoes and chasing after phantom plots in APC rather than concentrate on mending its broken and acrimonious house.

“The National Working Committee of our Party stands united under Adamu’s leadership as National Chairman with the singular commitment to wining the next general election.”

2023 presidency: Bola Tinubu "secures" 1.5 million electoral votes in advance

In another report, the Arewa Community in Lagos state has committed 1.5 million electoral votes to the standard bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Their support for Tinubu was made known during the inauguration of Alhaji Sa’adu Gulma as the new chairman of the Arewa Community in Lagos state.

Speaking at the inauguration, the new chairman, Sa’adu said his tenure as chairman will spring forth collaborations that will be beneficial to the entire Arewa community in Lagos state.

Atiku vs Wike: Influential PDP chieftain makes strong prediction, says “Wike is savvier politically”

The former publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has dismissed the notion that the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, may take moves that will hamper the chances of the party in the 2023 poll.

Ologbondiyan dismissed the concern the governor may form an alliance that will jeopardise the chances of the PDP during the presidential election next year.

The immediate past spokesperson of the umbrella party stated that Wike is politically savvy and would not form an alliance that will affect the fortune of the leading opposition.

Source: Legit.ng