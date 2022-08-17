Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun state on Wednesday, August 17

The meeting of the two prominent southeast politicians came after many years of rivalry between them

It was gathered by journalists that the meeting took place at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL)

Abeokuta, Ogun - The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is said to be in a crucial meeting with one of his biggest political detractors, former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, in Ogun state.

Tinubu's closed-door meeting with Obasanjo is part of his nationwide consultation as he advances the former Lagos governor advances his presidential ambition, Daily Trust reports.

The meeting was held in Obasanjo's Abeokuta residence (Photo: Kehinde Akinyemi)

The newspaper gathered that Tinubu's helicopter landed at 1pm within the premises of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The APC's flagbearer was received by Governor Dapo Abiodun, his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Olusegun Osoba, Gbenga Daniel among other chieftains of the ruling party.

After being received, Tinubu went into a private meeting with Obasanjo at the penthouse residence within the OOPL.

Among those who accompanied Tinubu on this august visit were the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief Bisi Akande, and Nuhu Ribadu.

A report by The Nation has it that the presence of Tinubu in the area attracted a massive crowd of residents who are surprised to see the duo together.

Apprehension, suspense thicken as Tinubu moves to meet influential former president on Wednesday, August 17

Before this, it was reported that Tinubu was set to meet Obasanjo on Wednesday, August 17.

Legit.ng said Obasanjo and Tinubu would be meeting at the former's residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

According to Kunle Somorin, the chief press secretary to the Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun, the meeting between the two politicians is part of Tinubu's ongoing consultation and fence-mending process.

Somorin in a statement said:

“Learnt that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be visiting Abeokuta, Ogun State today, Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

“He’s scheduled to visit President Olusegun Obasanjo at 10 am and address the people at the MKO Abiola Int’l Stadium immediately after.”

