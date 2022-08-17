Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has urged his supporters to verify the details on the PVC at INEC offices this week

The presidential hopeful maintained that the verification exercise will last for one week, and newly registered voters are expected to verify their details if everything is intact

The ex-governor of Anambra state stated this via his verified Twitter on Wednesday, August 17, adding that the exercise is closing this week

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has asked his supporters and Nigerians to visit the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) this week.

On his verified Twitter handle, @PeterObi, on Wednesday, August 17, Obi stated that the electoral body will commence the display of registered voters for claims and objections.

According to the former governor of Anambra, the exercise will allow newly registered voters to make corrections where necessary on their details before the final printing of the permanent voter card.

The presidential hopeful added that the exercise will only last for this week and that Nigerians should endeavour to visit the INEC office and make necessary corrections.

Peter Obi writes:

“This week, INEC commenced the display of Voters Register for claims and objections. This is time for newly registered Nigerians whose names were omitted or whose data were wrongly captured to go and verify. The process will last for one week.”

