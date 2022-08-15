Some members of the PDP in Ekiti state have termed the former governor as a controlling figure in the party

According to the new faction of the opposition party, former Governor Ayo Fayose's style of leadership is old and does not contribute positively to the progress of the PDP in the state

In reaction, Fayose, through his aide, condemned their meeting and concluded they are not recognised stakeholders of the party and do not represent the interest of the PDP

A report by Premium Times has it that a faction has emerged in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State seeking to end the dictatorial powers of former Governor Ayo Fayose.

The group, which claimed to be the top members of the party in the state, met on Saturday, August 13, in Ado-Ekiti and claimed that the former governor was responsible for the poor performance of the party at the Saturday, June 18, governorship election.

A faction of the PDP in Ekiti has asked former Governor Ayodele Fayose to step down from his duties as the leader of the party in the state. Photo credit: Ayo Fayose

The result of the election triggered their decision

The party’s candidate, Bisi Kolawole, came a distant third at the poll, which was won by the All Progressives Congress’ Biodun Oyebanji.

The group’s meeting was convened by a former deputy governor, Kolapo Olusola, and a former House of Reps member, Adewale Aribisala.

They described Fayose’s leadership as authoritarian and despotic and therefore resolved that the party would henceforth adopt a collegiate style of leadership rather than the one-man-show represented by Fayose.

Fayose reacts

However, an aide to Fayose, who is also a House of Reps Candidate for the party, Lere Olayinka, denounced the meeting, saying they do not truly represent “stakeholders” of the party.

According to him, they could not be “true stakeholders” when Mr Fayose, as a former PDP governor, the PDP candidate in the last election, Mr Kolawole and all the senatorial and House of Reps candidates were not in attendance.

He stated thus:

“Those who called themselves stakeholders do not have the authority to call any meeting of the party and so their resolutions are not binding on anyone."

Olayinka noted that it was their right to meet and say whatever they wished, but such decisions could not be said to have been made by the party’s leaders.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and supported the move by the aggrieved party leaders.

Yusuf Wada wrote

"He is just there to destroy the party."

Chimeka Onuchukwu said

"Atiku has started his usual dollar politics in Ekiti. I'm sure he has bribed these so called ''aggrieved chieftain"

Edwin Bodiseowei Jenkins stated

"Better for Ekiti PDP they should jettison this man... Wike handbag ."

Chibestman Nwaoga said

"That is why PDP is supposed to conquer Ekiti state because APC will always make things difficult as they are ruling there."

Ejigbo Okai urged

"Fayose should go and sleep."

Akingbemila Johnson stated

"Pls. Ekiti PDP should reject Fayose completely, bcos he is no more in PDP , he is already working for APC to retain power come 2023 with all these killings and hardships in d country, shame on him."

Jerryson Samuel said

"This is for the whole world to see who's Fayose.

"He publicly declared that he's not going to support PDP presidential candidate, yet he want to remain as the leader of the party so that he can successfully deliver the state to his hiden master Tinubu.

"Fayose should know he can only be in or out, either he chose his hiden master or PDP."

