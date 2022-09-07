Governor Nyesom Wike has refer the governorship candidates of the PDP back to the national working committee (NWC) of the party

It was gathered that a resolution was reached and the representative of the governorship candidates says the ongoing feud in the party is over

It is not clear what Governor Wike really discussed with the delegates but sources said he was insistent that they were in no position to settle the feud

Details of what transpired at the meeting between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and the governorship candidates of Peoples Democratic Party has emerged.

The Nations newspaper reported that the modalities of the meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, on Tuesday, September 6 was proffer solution for the ongoing crisis in the party.

Governor Nyesom Wike after the meeting with the 17 gubernatorial candidates of the party sent them back to the national working committee of the PDP. Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting was held behind closed-doors and lasted for over 120 minutes at the home town of the governor in Obio-Akpor.

Reports have it that Governor Wike who had listened to the plea of the gubernatorial candidates stated that it was not in their place to resolve the ongoing crisis in the party.

Wike told them to go back to the national working committee (NWC) as he declined any form of alignment.

"PDP crisis is over" - Kaduna guber candidate

Isa Muhammed, the gubernatorial candidate of the party in Kaduna state who spoke on behalf of the delegates said they visited Wike to having heard from the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Kaduna governorship candidate in an optimistic manner described the meeting with the Rivers state governor as successful.

He, however said the outcome of the meeting will be relayed to the national working committee (NWC) for final deliberation and decision.

He said:

“The talks were fruitful, open discussions with sincerity and we are home and dry. We discuss issues that border on the situation within the party and internal matter is not something you should look for details.

“We have discussed with the presidential candidate and we are here with our brother and friend and issues that border on what is happening have been sorted out."

In optimism, Muhammed said the fracas within the party as been resolved following the outcome of the meeting with Governor Wike and Atiku Abubakar.

