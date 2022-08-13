The All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential campaign director-general, Governor Simon Lalong, has tendered an apology to the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, and the members of the Christian community in Nigeria.

Governor Lalong's letter which came after he debunked a claim that the Pope is against his appointment by the APC which is running on a Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of 2023 elections was addressed to Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, the president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN).

The Plateau governor is specifically apologising for making reference to his credentials as a Catholic and a Papal Knight as well as to the Holy Father.

Lalong said he understands that his comment has generated heated reactions which have turned out to embarrass the Catholic Church, especially the family of Papal Knights.

The governor further acknowledged that in trying to defend his appointment, he overreached himself even if his refence to the Pope was not intended as an act of disrespect to his exalted and revered office.

He also made it plain that his commitment to the Catholic faith will, according to him, always be unreserved and undiluted.

Part of the letter read:

“I now realise that this was an error on my part and has caused some level of concern and even embarrassment to many especially the Members of the family of Papal Knights to which I belong.

“I now understand that I may have overreached myself in the course of trying to defend my personal decision in accepting this appointment and thus, the reference to the holy father was not intended as an act of disrespect to his exalted and revered office.

“Your Grace, by this written letter, I wish to tender my unreserved apologies and ask for their understanding and forgiveness from my brothers in the Catholic faith and, through you, the entire members of the Bishops’ Conference, our Fathers and our Leaders. My commitment to the Catholic faith to which | belong remains unreserved and undiluted.

“I will continue to uphold the banner of my faith in public life as I have done over the years. You may recall, Your Grace that in the last five or so years, I have been at the forefront of facilitating our dialogue as politicians with you our fathers in the faith. I remain committed to this and pray that you will continue to encourage us as we ascend the slippery slope of politics. While soliciting your episcopal blessings.”

Source: Legit.ng