The ruling All Progressives Congress has warned that the party will not tolerate the demolition of property belonging to its members by the Rivers state government

The party warning followed claim by Governor Nyesom Wike that some politicians plan to use thugs and cultists to disrupt activities in the state

According to the APC, Wike's threat to demolish hotels or recreational centres that harbours these criminal element is targetted at its members

The Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned Governor Nyesom Wike against the demolition of any hotel or relaxation centre owned by its members in the state.

PM News reports that the ruling party's warning to Wike followed the governor's claim that some politicians are planning to use cultists and criminals to disrupt election activities in the state.

Wike also warned that any hotel or recreation centre which harbours criminals will be demolished by the state government.

APC has warned Governor Wike not to bring upon himself an apocalypse of immense proportions over his planned move to demolish some hotels. Photo: Rivers state government

Source: Facebook

However, in a statement issued on Monday, August 8, and seen by Legit.ng the spokesperson of the APC in Rivers state, Chris Finebone cautioned Wike against such a move.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Finebone said it is important to let the governor know that he will bring an apocalypse of immense proportions upon himself should he demolish any property that belongs to members of the APC.

His words:

“Wike will bring upon himself apocalypse of immense proportions if he attempts to demolish any hotel, leisure places or any property of its member in Rivers State under any guise whatsoever."

APC highlights Wike's current predicament

Noting that the governor is irked by his inability to secure the 2023 presidential ticket for the Peoples Democratic Party, Finebone added that Wike is not also making any headway in his plan to work for the APC's candidate Bola Tinubu.

He said:

“Lately, his predicament has not been helped by the inconclusive outcome of his offer to work for the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, in exchange for a safe landing and protection after the 2023 general election having been convinced that Tinubu will defeat Atiku Abubakar of his party, the PDP."

“The anarchy Wike will bring upon himself should he attempt it against any APC member will assume the dimension of an apocalypse of immense proportions. We hope the governor takes this warning seriously.

Finebone also warned that time is already winding up on Wike in terms of his political career and he has become frantic in seeking help.

2023 election: Wike breathes fire, names those planning to use cultists, others to cause crisis in Rivers

Politicians had earlier been cautioned against perceived plans to foment crisis in Rivers state ahead of the 2023 general election.

The warning was handed to politicians across the country by the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike.

According to Wike, some politicians plan to lodge cultists and other criminals in various hotels and relaxation centres to plot evil.

2023: Anxiety as popular APC governor holds meeting with Wike

The Governor of Ebonyi State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), David Umahi on Sunday, August 7, visited Governor Nyesom Wike.

Governor Umahi met with Governor Wike at his country home in Rumuepirikom, Port Harcourt, amid defection rumours.

The governors went into a closed-door meeting, however, the details of the meeting were not disclosed as the internal crisis rocking the opposition PDP deepens between Wike's camp and Atiku's camp.

Source: Legit.ng