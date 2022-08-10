Nigeria's electoral body has been taken to court by a group drumming support for the 2023 Labour party's presidential candidate

The group accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of planning to disenfranchise several eligible voters in Nigeria

According to the group, the court should order INEC to rescind its decision to halt the registration process

The Peter Obi Support Network has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court over its decision to stop the continuous Voter Registration until at least 90 days before the 2023 general election.

The Punch reports that the network in a suit with number FHC/ABJ/CS/1342/2022 filed before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja warned that the termination of the voter registration exercise would disenfranchise millions of eligible voters.

Peter Obi's support group has accused INEC of working towards disenfranchising Nigerians. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

Filed on behalf of the network by the Ikechukwu Ezechukwu (SAN) & Co. law firm, the group is seeking a court mandating INEC to rescind its decision to halt the registration process.

The network also prayed the court to declare as ultra vires the commission’s decision to put a timeline on the CVR exercise outside the timeline provided by the 2022 Electoral Act, as amended.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Plot to disenfranchise eligible voters in Nigeria

It also prayed for a declaration that it is INEC's constitutional responsibility to ensure that every Nigerian who has the desire to register to vote is not deprived of his or her civil rights.

The group added in its suit:

“An order of the court directing the defendant to resume immediately the registration of new voters, updating and revision of the register of voters until at least 90 days to the general election slated to hold on February 25, 2023, and March 11, 2023.”

Speaking on the matter, the lead counsel for the support group, over 300 members of the network across all states of Nigeria have expressed frustration over their inability to register.

Ifeanyi Nrialike said that these citizens could not go ahead with their CVR exercise because of the termination by INEC.

Peter Obi's support group releases new anthem for all Obidients ahead of 2023 presidential election

Following preparations for the forthcoming general election, three major candidates across three political parties have declared their interest to contest for the presidential seat in 2023.

The candidates include Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Obi's followers refer to themselves as 'Obidients' and are said to be majorly littered all over the social media spaces recently released an anthem for their members.

8 days after Peter Obi's visit, PDP southeast governor throws bombshell, issues strong warning to Nigerians

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential aspirant for the Labour Party had been described as a great personality.

This description of Obi was given by the governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu after the former's courtesy call.

Ikpeazu said Obi is an emerging force that resonates with Nigerian youths and that the former governor of Anambra state cannot be wished away.

Source: Legit.ng