The move to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari by the House of Senate has been described as a very sorry development

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the APC made this known on Tuesday, August 9

He also called on ASUU to allow students back into the classrooms and reach an amicable resolution with the federal government

FCT, Abuja - Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally reacted to the impeachment threat and ultimatum issued by the House of Senate to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a Daily Trust report, the Nasarawa-born politician on Tuesday, August 9 said the situation at present was a sorry development.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu also called on ASUU to face reality and reach a resolution with the federal government and end the ongoing industrial action. Photo: APC

While speaking in an interview with Trust TV, Senator Adamu said:

“Impeachment was a very sorry development that’s no longer on. With the National Assembly, we expect this hit. It happens everywhere, in every democracy.

"When you get on it, you keep hitting at it, hitting at it. Even those who initiated it are no longer on that track.”

ASUU strike: APC chairman, Adamu calls for resolution

On the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, Senator Adamu said there is a need for a resolution to be reached between the union and the federal government.

He extended his sympathy for parents and students but urged ASUU to “come to reality” and come forward for reconciliation.

Senator Adamu said:

“I do know and I appreciate the effort government is making, and it’s my hope that ASUU will come to reality with government. So that we can have a meeting point and bring solace to our children and the parents."

Finally, ASUU reacts to Buhari’s minister’s ‘blackmail’ comment about ongoing strike

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reiterated its commitment to rejuvenating public universities.

At present, ASUU is not on the verge of backing down from the ongoing industrial action it has embarked on since February 14.

Reacting to a recent comment by President Buhari's minister, Festus Keyamo, the president of ASUU expressed absolute disappointment.

