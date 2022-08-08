Senator Ibikunle Amosun has been urged to quit playing God over the political affairs in Ogun state

This advice was given to the senator by the 2023 senatorial candidate for Ogun West on Sunday, August 7

Senator Solomon Adeola warned that Amosun has a serial record of anti-party and anti-people with the tendencies to play God in the affairs of Ogun state

Following the recent comment made by Senator Ibikunle Amosun on why he would not be supporting Governor Dapo Abiodun's second term bid in 2023, the chairman of the Senate committee on finance has reacted.

Senator Solomon Adeola in his reaction cautioned the former governor of the state who is now in the Senate against playing God.

Senator has described Ibikunle Amosun as one trying to play God. Photo: Ibikunle Amosun

Adeola who is the 2023 All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Ogun West in a statement said that the utterances by Amosun do not deserve a response.

He however noted that with 2023 around the corner, there is a need to put the record straight on the claims made by Amosun.

The lawmaker also described Amosun as someone who has a serial record of anti-party and anti-people with the tendencies to play God in the affairs of Ogun state.

APC urged to take action

He further called on the national working committee of the APC to address the issue of anti-party activities by Amosun.

His words:

”I use this medium to alert the National Working Committee of the APC to this anti-party activity of Senator Amosun in Ogun State and to henceforth be wary of his moves and suggestion on any matter.

"As it is, he is already plotting a repeat of APM against his party, the APC, in the days towards 2023. But genuine APC members are solidly behind Prince Abiodun as our governor and will support his re-election in 2023.”

