Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment, has given Dino Melaye a firm promise that he will fulfill in 2023

The minister said he enroll the former Nigerian senator in a music school so that he will do well as other musicians in the country

Keyamo and Melaye have been engaged in a war of words and tantrums since their appointments as campaign spokesmen for Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar respectively

Campaigns for the 2023 presidential election have not started officially, but the battle of tantrums between former Senator Dino Melaye and Minister Festus Keyamo rages on.

In an Arise TV interview on Monday, August 8, Keyamo claimed that he misses the court and will go back there when his tenure as the minister of state for labour and employment ends in 2023.

Keyamo said he will nurture Melaye's comedy career (Photo: Festus Keyamo Esq, Dino Melaye)

The minister claimed that when that happens, he will make sure Melaye is enrolled in a music school, adding that the campaign spokesman of Atiku Abubakar needs the coaching badly.

Keyamo even went on to state that if Melaye had come to him initially, he would have been doing very well in his music and comedy careers.

He promised to nurture the former federal lawmakers as he did to some Nigerian musicians who are doing well today.

His words:

"I will go back to my law firm after my job as a minister and ensure I enroll Dino Melaye in a music school, he needs it very badly."

Obi more competent than Atiku? Dino Melaye fires Keyamo

Meanwhile, Melaye had fired Keyamo, over his comment on the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Edo governorship aspirant in a video published on his social media page challenged Keyamo to a debate where he vowed to break him into pieces.

Melaye challenges Keyamo to a debate

He said:

“I challenge you to a debate and when we sit down, I will break you into pieces.”

Keyamo, who is the spokesperson for Bola Tinubu's presidential campaign, on Friday, August 5, attacked Atiku and condemned his presidential ambition.

The minister in the interview said the former vice president has nothing to offer and that he lacks the capacity to rule Nigeria.

