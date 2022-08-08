The former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, would not last in power if he wins the 2023 elections

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has predicted that even if the presidential candidate of the Labour Party wins the 2023 elections, he won’t last in the presidency.

The Nation reported that the Omokri then urged members of the Obidient movement to cast their votes for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Omokri's comment on Obi came shortly after 24 hours that the Nasarawa state chapter of the Obidient Movement staged a 1-million-man-march in solidarity with Peter Obi's presidential ambition.

Omokri gives reason why Peter Obi would not last in power if he wins in 2023

The former presidential spokesperson added that Obi has a very slim chance of winning the 2023 presidential election and would not last in the seat of power even if he wins.

While giving a reason why the former Anambra state governor would not last in the presidency even if he wins the 2023 presidential election, Omokri said the national assembly would ensure that he was impeached within days of clinching power.

“One reason Obidients should vote for Atiku is because even if they vote for Peter Obi and he becomes President, which is very unlikely to happen, he won’t last on that seat without having Senators in the Senate. He could be impeached within days of being sworn in! #TableShaker,” Omokri tweeted.

