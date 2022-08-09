Former governor of Enugu state and senator representing Enugu east, Chimaroke Nnamani, has called on his constituents not to bow to Obidient sentiments

The senator also warned the people against Greek gifts from the Obidients, describing them as a tortoise that borrowed feathers for a feast, only to appropriate what belongs to all to itself

Nnamani alleged that their objective is to borrow and appropriate what belongs to everybody to themselves

Enugu, Enugu - Chimaroke Nnamani, a senator representing Enugu east and former governor of the state, has told his constituents not to succumb to sentiment or pressure to vote for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 poll.

Leadership reported that the Igbo leader urged the people to remain steadfast with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidates to restore hope.

Powerful Igbo Leader Drops Bombshell on Peter Obi, Tells Constituents Not to Succumb to “Obidient Sentiments” Photo Credit: Chimaroke Nnamani

Source: Twitter

He urged the people to be wary of Greek gifts from the Obideint movement, noting that it would affect the PDP’s chances to produce state governors, senators, reps and state house of assembly.

Obidients want to appropriate what belongs to everybody to themselves - Nnamani alleges

He described the Obidient movement as that of a tortoise who asked other animals to lend it their feathers to fly to attend a feast, only to appropriate what belongs to everyone to itself.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He alleged that the objective of the Obidients is to borrow from everybody and appropriate everything to themselves, “do not give them your feathers”, he said.

“Our party and platform is PDP. We must stand firm. We must not be swayed by the OBIdient sentiments and vote Labour Party . If we blur the distinction, it will be difficult to reverse.”

Peter Obi “Won’t Last on That Seat” Even if He Wins, Reno Omokri Says

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, would not last in power if he wins the 2023 elections

Omokri argued that the chances of Peter Obi winning the election are very slim and that the senate may impeach him within a couple of days of getting to power

The ex-presidential aide then urged Obi's supporters, Obidients, to cast their vote for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar

Source: Legit.ng