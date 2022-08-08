The report that the Zamfara PDP governorship candidate, Dauda Dare, is joining the APC has been debunked by the deputy governorship aspirant, Malam Mani

Gusau, Zamfara - The Zamfara deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Malam Mani, has denied the report that the party’s flagbearer in the state, Dauda Lawal Dare, is joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mani, who addressed journalists in Gusau, the state capital, on Sunday, August 7, said the purported story lacked truth, The Punch reported.

He stressed that the governorship aspirant has never thought of joining the ruling party.

According to him, the report is a complete lie, being spread by some mischief makers who just want to mislead the public.

Dauda has no plan to join the APC - Zamfara PDP governorship aspirant

“Dauda has no plan whatsoever of leaving the PDP and will contest and win the governorship election under the platform of the PDP in 2023”, Mani said.

He maintained that those spreading the defection news of Dauda are those who are threatened with his growing popularity in the 2023 race.

He emphasized that Dauda had not left the race and that he would clinch the power by the grace of God.

