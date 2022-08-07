About 9 APC prominent members have resigned their membership from the party in Rivers state ahead of the 2023 general elections

The trend followed the controversies that trailed the primary election results and the choice of the party's vice-presidential candidate

Some loyalists of Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, have joined the train of bigwigs who left the party, citing different reasons

No less than 9 All Progressives Congress (APC) bigwigs have resigned their membership in Rivers state as of the last count.

Analysis from the Nigerian Tribune showed that there are many supporters and associates of these chieftains that may follow in their footsteps.

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Amaechi, Abe’s Loyalists Top List of Leaders Who Have Dumped APC in Rivers Photo Credit: Magnu Abe, Rotimi Amaechi

Why APC leaders are resigning in Rivers state

Their resignation followed the controversy that trended after the party’s primary and selection of running mate by the presidential candidate of the APC.

The Rivers state chapter of the APC may also experience a repeat of the problem it faced in 2019 when the party lost the chances of fielding candidates for the state's governorship election.

Currently, the party is facing a myriad of resignations, that could be traced to the same faith presidential ticket of the party, as prominent members are resigning their membership in the state.

Some political pundits have said that the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket could be a death knell for the ruling party in the 2023 general elections.

Full list of APC bigwigs who have left APC after Bola Tinubu picks a Muslim running mate

Ibim Semenitari George Tolofari Golden Chioma Chidi Wihioka Senator Magnus Abe Ogbonna Nwuke Allwell Onyeso Dawari George Celestine Akpobari

