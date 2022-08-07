The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) recently attributed his party's loss in the 2022 governorship election in Osun state to internal crises.

If this was true, it means the APC risks losing not less than 20 states in the 2023 general elections.

Just like it did in Osun, the ruling APC may lose some states in 2023 due to internal crisis. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

This, according to a report filed by Vanguard, is because the mentioned 20 states are also battling internal crises ahead of the next general polls.

The crises mainly resulted from the "unresolved supremacy battles and fallouts of recent party primaries."

It was gathered that aggrieved members have not sheathed their swords despite President Muhammadu Buhari's intervention.

While some have dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties, others remain but may work against the party in the next elections like in the Osun election where party faithful were alleged to have worked against APC, Vanguard reported.

Below is the list of states where APC is embroiled in internal crises, according to the report.

Lagos Kano Gombe Kaduna Bauchi Zamfara Kwara Kebbi Ondo Ekiti Ogun Ondo Osun Rivers Cross River Imo Benue Nasarawa Abia Akwa Ibom.

Lagos deputy governor, others beaten up in free for all fight at APC secretariat? Truth emerges

In Lagos, a recent attempt to resolve the crisis proved abortive after which a report claimed that the state deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, was assaulted in an ensuing free for all fight.

The deputy governor, however, debunked the report claiming he and others were beaten up in a free for all fight at the APC secretariat.

The report had claimed that the deputy governor and some senior members of the Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were been beaten up by aggrieved political miscreants during a reconciliation meeting at the party’s secretariat in Ogba.

However, in a statement released on Wednesday, July 27, the Office of the Deputy Governor described the report as "untrue, mischievous, fake and unfounded".

In Abia, Senator Adamu, the APC national chairman just inaugurated an eight-member Reconciliation Committee.

Adamu expressed optimism that with the inauguration of the committee, there would be peace in APC Abia.

Why Lagos APC must be united ahead of 2023, Prince Idris Balogun reveals

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the APC and House of Reps aspirant for Alimosho federal constituency of Lagos state, Prince Idris Balogun, has said the unity of the ruling party is important ahead of the 2023 elections.

Prince Balogun made this known in a brief chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, July 16, as he organised a Sallah party aimed at unifying all the APC members in Alimosho federal constituency.

He said the party leadership should reconcile all the aggrieved members, including himself and other aspirants who were not satisfied with the outcome of the primaries.

