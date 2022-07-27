The Lagos state government has reacted to a report claiming deputy governor Obafemi Hamzat was beaten up at an APC meeting

In a statement released on Wednesday, July 27, Tunde Alao, senior special assistant to the governor (media), described the report as fake

Alao went to give an account of what happened at the meeting and cited some media reports to back it up

Lagos, Nigeria - Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor of Lagos state, has reacted to a report claiming he and others were beaten up in a free for all fight at the APC secretariat.

The report had claimed that the deputy governor and some senior members of the Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were been beaten up by aggrieved political miscreants during a reconciliation meeting at the party’s secretariat in Ogba.

The Lagos state government has debunked a report claiming Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat was assaulted at an APC meeting. Photo credit: Obafemi Hamzat

Source: Facebook

However, in a statement released on Wednesday, July 27, the Office of the Deputy Governor described the report as "untrue, mischievous, fake and unfounded".

Tunde Alao, the senior special assistant to the governor (media), in the statement made available on the Lagos state government's website, said, "the story was completely different from and a false reflection of what happened at the meeting."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What happened at the APC meeting - Alao

According to the media aide, a meeting was truly called by the party to discuss with all the candidates, aspirants and party chairmen.

However, the meeting was abruptly brought to a halt "as suspected political miscreants, who were supporters of one of the Local Governments, took over the venue of the said meeting shutting out other members from accessing the meeting room."

"When the Deputy Governor got to the Party Secretariat and, with the support of his aides, promptly calms frayed nerves and had a meeting with the aggrieved parties for over one hour, after which photographs were taken and everyone went about their business peacefully," Alao said.

The media aide added that the true account of what happened at the meeting on Monday, July 25, was accurately reported by Vanguard and Nigerian Tribune.

"So one wonders where the writer got his/her side of the misleading story or information that the Deputy Governor and others were “Thoroughly Beaten Up”," the statement added.

Why Lagos APC must be united ahead of 2023, Prince Idris Balogun reveals

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the APC and House of Reps aspirant for Alimosho federal constituency of Lagos state, Prince Idris Balogun, has said the unity of the ruling party is important ahead of the 2023 elections.

Prince Balogun made this known in a brief chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, July 16, as he organised a Sallah party aimed at unifying all the APC members in Alimosho federal constituency.

He said the party leadership should reconcile all the aggrieved members, including himself and other aspirants who were not satisfied with the outcome of the primaries.

Source: Legit.ng