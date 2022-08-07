A prominent lawmaker representing Ethiope federal constituency, Delta state, Ben Igbakpa, has faulted President Buhari for failing to assent to section 84 (80) of the amended Electoral Act

Igbakpa disclosed that the house of assembly has done what is right to make the law void of ambiguity by trying to clarify the status of statutory delegates in the act

The lawmaker posited that the failure of President Buhari to assent to the amendment has made most of the 178 lawmakers fail to get the return tickets

Ben Igbakpa, a lawmaker representing Ethiope federal constituency, Delta state, has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to sign the amended electoral bill into law as the reason many lawmakers failed to get returned tickets.

Igbakpa, in an interview with Vanguard, said that Buhari’s decision to withhold assent to section 84 (8) of the amended Electoral Act on statutory delegates is the reason why many lawmakers could not win their return ticket.

2023: Why Buhari Should Be Blamed for Failure of 178 Lawmakers To Get Return Ticket

Source: Twitter

He argued that the national assembly has done what is right to avoid ambiguity in the constitution so that the common man on the street could interpret the law.

The lawmaker stressed that the statutory delegates were not particularly mentioned but the parliament tried to state that it was not mentioned, which means that the party can decide, but it turn out to be the biggest problem for the legislators.

“So, if you look at the 2010 Electoral Act and the 2022 Electoral Act prior to the amendment we did on the 11th of May, it is exactly the same thing, it is just to clear issues and some persons who seem to know what they were looking for, who probably threw up that confusion harped on it and that led to the massive loss of members.”

Faulting the amended electoral act, he said if the leadership process is faulty, you don’t expect something great from leaders who emerged from such a process

