Senator Magnus Abe’s name was missing from the list of candidates contesting the Rivers state governorship election in 2023, as published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC published the names of 16 political parties and their flagbearers who will appear on the ballot for the governorship election in Rivers state.

INEC Asks Nigerians to scrutinize candidates' credentials

The electoral umpire has urged public members to scrutinise the candidates’ particulars and challenge any violation of the law in court.

Against all expectations, Abe’s name was missing from the INEC list after boasting that he would be on the ballot.

The former senator is yet to defect to another party, nor has he participated in any governorship primaries after resigning his membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

There are rumours that he would contest under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) banner.

However, the governorship candidate of the SDP on the INEC list is Maurice Pronen, his kinsman from the Ogoni kingdom.

Abe brags about having never lost election

Abe recently spoke on AIT live programme, where he expressed the view of having bright chances of winning the Rivers state governorship election in 2023.

He boasted that he had never lost an election in the state and would not lose this time.

“What chances do I have in the state? Very bright chances. I always win elections. I don’t lose elections in Rivers State."

