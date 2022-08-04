Senator Shehu Sani has advised PDP lawmakers in the National Assembly not to waste their energy in trying to impeach President Buhari

Sani, a former senator, said the impeachment is "technically impossible" due to the complex nature of the process as provided in the 1999 Constitution

The former PDP governorship aspirant advised the opposition lawmakers to focus on winning the 2023 general elections

A former senator from Kaduna state, Shehu Sani, has said it is "technically impossible" to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former lawmaker stated this on Wednesday, August 3, during a Premium Times forum on Twitter Spaces on insecurity and if the president should be impeached.

Recall that the minority caucus of the National Assembly resolved to give President Buhari six weeks to address the general insecurity in the country or risk impeachment.

Although the presidency described the impeachment threat as babyish antics of the opposition, some senators of the ruling APC have backed the impeachment move.

Elisha Abbo (APC, Adamawa) and Adamu Bulkachuwa (APC, Bauchi) have publicly endorsed the impeachment move.

Focus on winning 2023 general elections, Shehu Sani tells PDP lawmakers

However, Senator Sani advised the opposition lawmakers to focus on the 2023 general elections instead of wasting energy on trying to impeach President Buhari.

He said that though he is disposed to impeach the president over the worsening security situation, the complex nature of impeachment as provided in the 1999 Constitution makes it ‘technically impossible’ to achieve before the 2023 elections.

“At a time like this, what should be most important is how to dislodge the present political party. Any other thing can be a serious distraction,” Sani, a former PDP governorship aspirant in Kaduna, said.

“The Chairman (Iyorcha Ayu) of the PDP was also a former Senate President. He knows the details and the issues in the National Assembly. I think the party should preoccupy itself with the strategy on how to win the election.

“Dissipating energy on the issue of impeachment can even affect the next election. If it is easier, I believe the president should be impeached today, and if there would be no consequences. If you go to the details, it would take months and with leadership like Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who are already in sync with the government, it is going to be energy wasted.”

Insecurity: What the National Assembly should do

Rather than the impeachment move, Senator Sani said the lawmakers should summon the service chiefs continuously and call for their removal if there is no positive change.

He, nevertheless, said the impeachment move could have been good,

“But it could have been good for the president to be impeached. As someone who has been within the system, I know that it is technically impossible,” he said.

