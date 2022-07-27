The Senate President has spoken again about the funds released for the fight against insecurity

According to Lawan, the fund N900 billion set aside for the fight against insecurity in the country is insufficient

He however maintained that the Nigerians should be on alert considering the rising insecurity in the country

On Wednesday, July 27, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan said the N900 billion approved for the fight against insecurity in the country is not enough, Daily Trust reports.

Lawan, while addressing lawmakers shortly before the upper chamber adjourned for its annual recess, lamented the incessant killing and maiming of Nigerians by terrorists.

Senate President says the additional N900bn released for the fight against insecurity is not enough. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

Lawan speaks on recent killings

He said:

“We (Federal Government) have to be alert and alive to our responsibility, particularly to secure and protect the lives of our citizen.

“The security situation has been a very difficult and challenging one, but, recently, there has been an increase of attacks, killings and maiming of our citizens.

“As part of this administration, we will always provide the kind of support at our military and other security agencies require."

The funds approved for the fight against insecurity

Lawan affirmed:

“We have done that before through appropriation and approval of supplementary budget of 2022, where over N900 billion was given as additional funding to our security agencies.

"We know that it may not be enough, but that is significant, and we expect our security agencies to do far better than they are doing at the moment.”

Lawan speaks on matters arising

The Senate President also informed lawmakers that they might be called upon during recess to attend to national emergencies should the need arise.

Source: Legit.ng