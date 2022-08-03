Ahead of 2023, Hillard Etta, former APC national vice chairman, south-south, said Peter Obi is the new "paradigm" that his party has to deal with

Etta said the Labour Party presidential candidate will get substantial votes from the south-south and the southeast

The APC chieftain, however, noted that it is the PDP that would be affected by Obi's growing chances just as he said Tinubu, the APC candidate, will emerge the winner

FCT, Abuja - Hillard Etta, former APC national vice chairman, south-south, has projected that Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, will get substantial votes from the south-south and the southeast in the 2023 elections.

Etta also noted that Obi is "popular in the metropolitan Abuja, metropolitan Lagos," ThisDay reported, adding that he spoke in Abuja during an interview with journalists.

Hillard Etta, APC chieftain, predicts Peter Obi will get substantial votes in the southeast and south-south. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The APC chieftain, however, expressed optimism that the ruling party's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would be sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria in 2023.

Peter Obi not known in the rural areas - Etta

He said Obi is not known in the rural areas, though he admitted that the LP presidential candidate is "a phenomenon in the South-south, South-east, metropolitan Abuja, Lagos on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.”

Etta also predicted that APC's chances will not be affected by Obi, noting that the former Anambra governor was going to eat up PDP’s votes in the south-south and south-east, leaving APC and Labour Party to contend for votes in both zones.

His words:

“APC as a party is happy to have Obi as a candidate. Obi is popular in the metropolitan Abuja, metropolitan Lagos, but in the rural areas of Nigeria, people in Zungeru or Zango Kataf, ask them about Obi, most of them will mistaken him for a spare parts trader.

"The truth is Obi is a phenomenon in the South-south, South-east, metropolitan Abuja, Lagos on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.”

2023: It’ll be disastrous if Tinubu loses, says Etta

Etta said it would be terrible if Tinubu did not win the presidential election next year.

He, however, said the ruling party is not entertaining any fear of defeat.

“We don’t have any apprehension that we will not win. We are waiting for campaign to start in September and election in February, by the grace of God.

"We know our work is cut out for us. We know it is not going to be a walk into the park. We know we have new paradigm that we must deal with," Etta said.

Atiku is an old customer - Etta

Etta said the ruling APC had dealt with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, before and would deal with him again.

“Atiku is an old customer. We have dealt with him before and we are going to deal with him again. We know his tricks; he cannot come with new tricks. We are going to deal with him politically,” he said.

Etta said the Labour Party presidential candidate, Obi, remained the paradigm APC needed to deal with.

