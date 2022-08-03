Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo state during the last party primaries, on Wednesday, August 3, defected to the Accord Party (AP).

Nigerian Tribune reports Adelabu left the APC with more than 5000 supporters from the 33 local government areas of the state.

Adelabu made this decision officially and publicly at the Liberty Stadium in Ibadan, the state capital.

Bad news for Makinde as Oyo deputy governor defects to APC

The deputy governor of Oyo, Rauf Olaniyan, had announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC Olaniyan announced his defection while speaking with newsmen in his private office in Ojoo area of Ibadan.

He, however, said the defection did not affect his position as the deputy governor of the state, saying he had not resigned.

The deputy governor added that he took the decision after consultations with his supporters from across the state.

Olaniyan who described politics as free entry and free exit added that all his political supporters prevailed on him to join the APC.

