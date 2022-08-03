Perhaps Governor Nyesom Wike will have to do much better to convince Nigerians that he truly has no plan to defect to the APC

Recently, the Rivers governor has been seen with bigwigs and members of the ruling party who pay him visits in his private Port Harcourt residence

One of such persons who was spotted with the PDP former presidential aspirant was Abdul'aziz Abubakar Yari of Zamfara

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The rather positive position of the camp of Governor Nyesom Wike towards moves to reconcile the Rivers governor with Atiku Abubakar is taken with a pitch of salt by some political observers.

This is as Governor Wike was recently spotted with a former Zamfara governor, Abdul'aziz Abubakar Yari.

yari paid Wike a visit in Rivers (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

A Facebook post by Joe Igbokwe reveals photos of Wike and Yari together, while other photos in the same post spotted the former presidential aspirant with politicians possibly from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Igbokwe, Yari paid Wike a visit in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

After crucial meeting with PDP governors, Wike makes final decision on party membership

Recall that Wike met with his colleagues in the PDP in Abuja on Sunday, July 31.

During the crucial closed-door meeting, Wike and other PDP governors resolved to remain in the party, work for its success in 2023 and fix the lingering crisis that ensued over the result of the last presidential primary.

Speaking on behalf of the governors, party chieftains, and stakeholders, Professor Jerry Gana, told journalists:

“We know that developments will unfold and when they do, we shall brief Nigerians. We have met together for the first time after the primaries of the PDP.

“We have frankly reviewed matters among ourselves; we want to confirm we are solidly together as a group.”

Wike set to leave PDP for APC? Rivers governor opens up

Meanwhile, Wike had urged members of the public to ignore a viral video suggesting that he has a plan to leave the PDP.

The governor, who described the video as manipulated, said it was part of an interview he granted in June 2021 when his Ebonyi counterpart, Dave Umahi, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

