The leadership of an Igbo socio-political group has thrown their total support for the 2023 presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress

The group also said that its members would be supporting the governor of Borno state Babagana Zulum

According to the group, Zulum has shown so much support for non-indigenes in Borno and they plan to make his second term bid a reality

The Ohanaeze APC Support Group in collaboration with Solidarity of Youth for Peace and Development on Tuesday, August 2, flagged off the mobilisation of voters for the second term bid of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state and the 2023 presidential candidate for the ruling party.

Leadership reports that the group during the flag-off ceremony announced its members' support for the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ohanaeze APC support group has vowed to mobilise millions of voters for Bola Tinubu and Kashima Shettima and the Borno state governor. Photo: APC Vanguard

They also pledge to actualise the Bola Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima ticket in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Speaking at the Elkanemi Warriors Sports Centre in Maiduguri, Borno state, the coordinator of the APC support group, Ugochukwu Egwudike, said their decision to back Governor Zulum’s second term bid is a result of his detribalised posture in the provision of dividends of democracy.

Blowing the works of Governor Zulum in Borno

Egwudike submitted that Governor Zulum has continued to provide free transportation for non-Borno indigenes during Christmas and New Year festivities.

According to Egwudike, the transport stipends avail the residents of an opportunity to celebrate the seasons with their loved ones.

His words:

“We are announcing our unflinching support for our competent and dynamic vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima. Therefore, all hands must be on deck to actualise Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s second term bid and the Tinubu/Kashim presidential ticket come 2023."

Also speaking, the governor of Borno state represented by Ali Bukar Dalori, APC's chairman in the state appreciated the efforts of community leaders who came together to support the party.

Dalori assured that the Tinubu/Kashim presidency being flagged by the ruling party would be fair to all Nigerians.

He urged various leaders of the communities to continue to support the party and promised that Governor Zulum would always treat every non-indigene equally.

