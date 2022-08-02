Earlier, former federal lawmaker, Dino Melaye, has said despite the leadership qualities of Peter Obi, he may need to wait for another election to run for the presidency

In reaction, a former House of Reps member has spilled strong details about Melaye's emergence in the nation's polity, reacting to his claims Atiku Abubakar discovered Obi

According to Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, Atiku identified Dino Melaye and he can't stop the Obidient movement ahead of the 2023 elections

A former member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, has taken a swipe at Senator Dino Melaye for saying Peter Obi had no national visibility until Atiku Abubakar brought him into limelight in 2019.

Ogene who was a former deputy chairman, committee on media and public affairs of the House of Representatives was reacting to Senator Melaye’s claim Obi, Labour Party flagbearer was discovered by Atiku Abubakar, Vanguard reports.

Dino Melaye claimed Atiku Abubakar identified Peter Obi. Photo credit: @PeterObi, @dino_melaye

The former lawmaker warns Dino Melaye

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, August 1st, Ogene reasoned that it was either Melaye missed his Civics classes or was simply a poor student of current affairs, to have described a pacesetting two-time governor of Anambra state as “not known nationally, until 2019.”

The statement reads:

“If in the last six weeks – in a Facebook post on June 25, 2022, and a video on Friday, July 1, 2022 – Melaye’s potshots on Obi haven’t stuck, then he needs to either quit trying, or perhaps try harder before he can derail the OBIdient Movement. Else, as comics would say, ‘no be juju be that?’

“True, there’s no voting point on social media, but need I remind Melaye, and all those scared stiff of the growing acceptance of Obi and his OBIdient Movement, that the surge to acquire Permanent Voters Card(PVC) by Nigerian youths, workers and women remains conscious reminders of their determination to oust political parasites from the scene on February 25, 2023.”

Peter Obi: 'OBIdient' movement driven by the masses, says Umeh

On his part, the Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of LP in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Senator Victor Umeh, has declared that the 'OBIdient' movement is bigger than Obi.

He said the movement is now bigger than Obi himself because it is driven by the masses.

He added that Obi is very influential, stressing that the LP presidential candidate will get support across the country.

Peter Obi asks Buhari to take charge of FG's negotiations with ASUU

Meanwhile, Obi has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sit and dialogue with the striking lecturers under the platform of the Academic Staff Union of Universities to end the nearly six-month strike.

The former Anambra governor said if the president could sit with party leaders over primary election, he should also sit with the aggrieved lecturers to end the strike.

Obi reminded the president that he has just about nine months to finish his tenure, noting that the president can still make significant impacts while in office.

