Atiku Abubakar is raising the stakes when it comes to speaking about his plans for Nigeria if he wins the 2023 presidential election

The PDP's presidential candidate on Monday, August 1, met with the British High Commission in Nigeria to unveil his action plan

One of the major points of Atiku's discussion with the commissioner, Catriona Laing, is fixing insecurity to sustain the economy

Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is serious about solving Nigeria's many predicaments with his action plan if he gets the mandate in 2023.

To demonstrate his readiness for the herculean task, the former vice president met with the British High Commission in Nigeria on Monday, August 1.

During his discussion with the British High commissioner, Catriona Laing, the PDP's flagbearer unveiled his workable strategy to fix Nigeria's economy.

As contained in a tweet by Atiku's media aide, Eta Uso, the Adamawa politician told Laing that one key means of sustaining a viable economy is to deal decisively with the issue of insecurity.

Even more, Atiku emphasised that his administration will actively work towards ensuring that Nigeria resumes its regional role in ECOWAS, Africa and beyond.

Still on the economy, he spoke about his plans to encourage the private sector to invest and create more jobs with accompanying government incentives.

He also said attention would be given to sectors of the economy that could create employment in the shortest possible time.

Uso's tweets partly read:

"Atiku Abubakar is clearly a man with a plan!"

2023: Atiku's aide reveals ex-VP's strategy for power sector

Meanwhile, Uso had expressed the belief that the PDP's candidate has excellent plans to fix Nigeria's problems.

According to one of Uso's tweets on Friday, July 22, Atiku has a working plan for the power sector that will benefit the government and citizens of the country.

The media aide to PDP's presidential candidate noted that his principal could not achieve the feat as a vice president during the Obasanjo-led administration.

He said:

"It’s clear he will do it as president. He has the roadmap from start to finish, and he has said it out here on the Arise TV interview."

