FCT, Abuja - The continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise for prospective electorates has been suspended.

According to Sahara Reporters, the suspension of the CVR exercise was discovered on the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, August 1.

INEC has shunned the plea of electoral stakeholders seeking an extension of the CVR exercise by closing its portal has earlier announced. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun

The suspension is coming on the heels of several appeal by relevant stakeholders asking the electoral body for an extension and continuation of the registration exercise.

As reported by Guardian newspaper, a notice of the electoral commission's website stated:

“The CVR Exercise has been suspended. Access to log-in to check the status of your completed applications will soon be restored.”

The electoral body earlier declared that the exercises would officially end on July 31, 2022.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, INEC FCT, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, made this known at a news conference on the commission’s state of preparedness for the 2023 general elections, on CVR, Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) validity, and collection in Abuja.

