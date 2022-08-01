Former senator, Dino Melaye has revealed the identity of the Nigerian politician who discovered the Labour Party's flagbearer, Peter Obi first in the country

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Melaye disclosed that the PDP flagbearer Atiku Abubakar found Obi before others

The senator who represented Kogi West in the eighth Senate maintained also that any radical social reformer that emerged within 1999 till date was sought out first by Atiku

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a senator who represented Kogi West in the eighth Senate, Dino Melaye, has said that the Labour Party’s presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi, was not known nationally until his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, discovered him.

Melaye stated that any reformer in the country who emerged within 1999 till date was discovered by Atiku, PDP flagbearer, The Punch reports.

Dino Melaye says Atiku discovered Peter Obi. Photo credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

The senator made this revelation at an event organised by a women’s political group, Diamond Ladies in Politics, in Abuja, over the weekend, The Cable also reported.

Melaye stated thus:

“Obi is a fantastic Nigerian, but he was not known nationally until Atiku identified him. Atiku is a talent hunter. Everyone who was a reformer in this country from 1999 till date was a discovery of Atiku.

“Atiku discovered Obi before keyboard warriors discovered Obi. Unfortunately, elections are not going to take place on social media. It is going to take place at the polling units. And those that would vote are the people here. So it is now operation votes must count.”

Meanwhile, Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, was the running mate to the former vice-president in the 2019 general election.

He defected to LP shortly before the primary election of the PDP which Abubakar won ahead of 2023.

The former senator, who was an award recipient at the event, also stated that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and others do not possess the requisite foundation to compare themselves with Atiku.

