A former lawmaker who represented the Rivers Southeast District in the National Assembly, Magnus Abe has officially joined a new party.

The Punch reports that Abe also announced his membership in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Friday, July 29.

Magnus Abe after a long-running battle with APC and Rotimi Amaechi has joined the SDP. Photo: Magnus Abe

A statement released by the former senator's spokesperson, Parry Benson said that Abe has pitched his tent with the SDP.

Leaving the ruling APC

Channels Television reports that Abe had earlier announced his non-involvement in the activities of the APC in Rivers State.

Abe then declined to disclose his new party then.

The statement read:

“Former representative of Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has said that he is a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and very committed to the growth of internal democracy in the politics of Nigeria,” said Benson.

“Yes, I am, and I have been a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP),” Senator Abe said in the social media post. “I remain irrevocably committed to the ideals that have driven my politics through the years.

“And we will continue to do all we can to improve internal democracy in the politics of our country and focus on the people.”

Abe had for a long time, been at loggerheads with the immediate past minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over the leadership of the APC in Rivers state.

