PDP governors who are in Wike's camp are reportedly set to meet with Atiku this weekend over the crisis rocking the party

The governors will at the meeting table some conditions Atiku must meet to secure their support for the 2023 presidential election

Among others, the governors allegedly want Atiku to agree that he will serve for only one term if he wins the election

PDP governors loyal to Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, have reportedly highlighted some conditions the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, must agree to before they can support him for the 2023 election.

According to Daily Independent, the governors are scheduled to meet with Atiku this weekend over the crisis rocking the party.

The newspaper cited a member of Governor Wike’s strategy team as saying that they have all agreed that no matter what happened, they are not going to leave the PDP for any other party.

The unnamed source also listed the conditions the governors want Atiku to agree to before supporting him.

One, they said Atiku must agree to serve for just one term if he wins the presidential election.

Other conditions, according to the source, border on sharing of political appointments and the rezoning of party offices, especially that of the party.

“Yes, it is true. We will be meeting with the presidential candidate and we will table our conditions before him.

"Governor Wike has given us the go-ahead and we believe we will achieve something positive at the end.

“One of the conditions is that he (Atiku) must agree to do just one term. Others include the sharing of political appointments in the presidency if our party wins. We are confident of winning so it is better we discuss the sharing of appointments now.

“Another one has to do with the continued stay of the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu. The presidential candidate recently said he can only step down if he wins while some of us believe that was not the agreement we had before the convention held in October last year.

"Hopefully, all these will be resolved during our meeting," the source was quoted as saying.

2023: Wike to work against Atiku, dump PDP for APC? Rivers governor's alleged plan revealed

Meanwhile, a previous report had stated that Governor Wike had ruled out the possibility of working for Atiku in the 2023 general elections.

The report cited a close associate of the governor as stating this on Tuesday, July 26.

The unnamed close associate further alleged that Governor Wike has made it clear that as a major stakeholder in the PDP, he won’t quit the party despite overtures from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

