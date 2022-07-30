The crisis between the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Wike of Rivers state is yet to abate

Atiku had said during an interview on Channels TV said that he chose Governor Okowa over Wike because he is pleased with the former

In his reaction, Wike, however, described Atiku's statement as complete lies aimed at re-writing the history

The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has again hit the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar over issue of running mate.

Atiku never reached out to me after PDP presidential primary

He stated that the right thing such persons should have done, particularly the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, or the party’s national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, would have been to reach out to him, adding that they never did.

Wike made the remarks on Friday, July 29, while speaking with journalists at the international wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, in Ikwerre local government area, shortly after his arrival from Spain.

This was contained in a statement by the special assistant on media to the governor, Kelvin Ebiri, and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

Atiku is a lier

Wike explained how Atiku used the occasion of the unveiling of the PDP vice-presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, and his appearance on a national television to lie against him.

The statement read:

“But there comes a time that people will understand and know the true facts. So, obviously, whether I will speak is not in doubt, (it is) to let Nigerians know the actual truth.

“Having known the truth, whatever they decide to do with it is left for Nigerians. Because you can imagine, when the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, unveiled the vice presidential candidate, no right thinking lover of this party would say that the speech he made on that day was fair.

“Forget about the favour seekers, forget about the scavengers. But I never reacted to it. That is because this party belongs to all of us. Thereafter, he (Atiku) appeared on Arise Television, see the statement he made. Many lies were told and you said I should not react to some of those issues. That would not be fair.”

Wike explained that after the PDP primary, he returned to Rivers state to focus on fulfilling the remaining promises that he made to Rivers people.

The governor said:

“Assuming today, I’m not alive, obviously what they have said would be accepted as the truth. Look at his (Atiku) attack dogs, Sule Lamido, Babaginda Aliyu, Maina Waziri. Look at the statements they issued. Look at the abuses they rained on me, but I never reacted.

“And Nigerians will ask, you mean these things happened? So, it is important that as a person and for my own future, and for those who rally around me to say, look, this is not fair. So, I will make sure that I will react to them, line by line of the statements made by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar himself and his attack dogs.”

I will not dump PDP for another party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Wike said he would remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and help rebuild the party despite his strained relationship with the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

It was reported that Wike spoke on Friday, July 29, at the Port Harcourt International Airport in the Rivers state capital, shortly after he returned from a foreign trip.

The Rivers state governor's relationship with Atiku broke down after the presidential primary.

