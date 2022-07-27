Chairman of South-West Agenda for Bola Tinubu SWAGA in Lagos state, Monsuru Alao, has reiterated confidence that Tinubu will win the 2023 presidential poll

Ikeja, Lagos - Monsuru Alao, the chairman of the South-West Agenda for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos state, has said the expectation of some people that Tinubu will lose out in 2023 is wishful thinking.

According to Vanguard, the SWAGA chairman in the state said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate will defeat his opponent with a landslide victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Alao, in a statement on Tuesday, July 26, noted that though the party lost Osun state, Tinubu will emerge from the ashes of the loss to a landslide victory at the presidential poll in 2023

2023 election will be different ball game - Tinubu's supporters' group

He expressed confidence that the 2023 election would be a different ball game, adding that the former governor of Lagos state has a sizeable number of dedicated admirers in other political parties.

He added that Tinubu is not resting on his oars, just like SWAGA and various organisations are busy working round the clock, doing intensive consultation and mobilising both at the grassroots and top level.

“It is merely wishful thinking for any of the contestants or their supporters to expect that Tinubu will lose out to them. Any of his antagonists or opponents who think so will soon discover at the last minute, that they are merely daydreaming.”

Source: Legit.ng