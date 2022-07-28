Again, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has revealed his plans for Nigeria if elected president in 2023, especially in the area of the power sector

In a Facebook post, Obi urged Nigeria leaders to rise up and effect the desired change the citizenry demands, urged them to learn from the best hands

Meanwhile, Obi who had travelled to Egypt in June said he under-studied the dynamics of the country’s power generation and met with the companies involved

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has said that Nigeria's epileptic electricity supply remains a matter of deep concern.

He said this on Thursday, July 28, in a post shared on his Facebook page and his Twitter account.

Peter Obi lectures Nigerian leaders on how to fix the epileptic power supply. Photo credit: @OselokaHObaze

Source: Twitter

Obi noted that Although South Africa, the second biggest economy on the continent has a population of over 60 million, and generates over 50,000 megawatts, Its authorities are currently complaining of an energy crisis.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Obi laments

The former governor of Anambra state affirmed that Nigeria, the African giant with over 200 million people, generates a paltry 4000 megawatts, which is less than 10% of South Africa's without declaring a power crisis or emergency.

Obi tells Nigerian leaders what to do

Obi urged the leaders to take a lesson from other countries, learn the leadership style and effect the desired change Nigerians are clamouring for.

He opined thus:

"Nigerians should take a cue from global governance best practices; grasp what people-oriented leadership is all about and rise up for effective change."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter page of the presidential candidate and aired their views on the development.

@SenOsuza4boiz tweeted

"If you're is the right Man to lead and rescue Nigeria from the brink of collapse, may God guide you to victory."

@DhanInvestor tweeted

"Sir, how do you intend to solve 50% of Nigeria problem in 4years?

"Will you scrap National assembly or not?

"P.S I did my voters registration just because of you alone."

@innodinsor tweeted

"My dear you don't have to... The problems will be solved with or without your vote."

@Eddyjames_275 tweeted

"Now peter obi dey talk watin we want hear ,no b that u will handle them ,u people shud let me handle der rubbish.. na to wipe that Reno oraimo cord remain."

@Engr_Abdulmalik tweeted

"You have said it well sir."

@Dr_Dave_Brown tweeted

"Please, my erstwhile Governor, inasmuch as we're all praying for you, kindly be so mindful of your personal security.

"Nigeria today is no longer the same as you had while you were a Governor.

"Intensify your personal security apparatus, lest our LIGHT (you) be put out untimely."

@yetuns564 tweeted

"Sir you are a very insightful person and no doubt you are our best card for economy revival but I will like to ask you this,

"What are your plans or intentions to defeat the present insecurity problem facing almost every part of Nigeria sir ?

@mrworldwide43 tweeted

"Once you said u will achieve any purpose u aim to achieve.. U will go all the way to achieve it.. I trust you right when wen I was in anambra during my NYSC days."

Peter Obi Blasts Buhari Over 5-Month-Long ASUU Strike, Proffers Solution

In another development, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has been accused of failing to honour the Federal Government's agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The allegation against the president and his cabinet members in the education and labour force sector was made by Peter Obi, Labour Party's presidential candidate.

According to Obi, improved education and lifting people out of poverty are key to addressing insecurity in the country.

Source: Legit.ng