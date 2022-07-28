INEC on Wednesday revealed to the court in Akwa Ibom State that the medical report submitted by the defence counsel for Prof. Ignatius Uduk is forged

This disclosure was made possible through an investigation by the Commissioner of Police, Special Squad, Lagos State Police Command

Meanwhile, the trial suffered another setback due to the absence of the Defence counsel, Abasiodiong Ekpenyong in Court on Wednesday

On Wednesday, July 27, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) told an Akwa Ibom State High Court that the medical report tendered by the defence counsel for Prof. Ignatius Uduk, indicating that he was diagnosed of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, was fake.

Uduk, a professor of Physical and Health Education, University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, is standing trial on three-count of electoral fraud bordering on announcing fake election results, publication of fake result scores and lying under oath.

INEC tells court accused UNIUYO professor's medical report was forged. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria, Niger Delta Connect

Source: Facebook

Prof. Ignatius Uduk's medical report

Counsel for the defendant, Abasidiong Ekpenyong, had earlier tendered a medical report from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, dated June 17, 2022 and signed by the Snr. Registrar, Dr. Akintunbo A. O, The Punch reports.

Lagos police commissioner's findings

However, during resumed proceedings in Uyo in which the defence counsel was absent due to ill health, counsel for INEC, Clement Onwuenwunor (SAN), tendered a report from the Lagos State Police Commissioner saying the earlier report on the ill health of the accused was forged.

Prof Ignatius Uduk reacts

Reacting to the forged medical report, the accused, Prof Ignatius Uduk, said he was not privy to the matter, saying the case has dragged for too long.

Judge reacts

In his response, the trial judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang, while expressing dismay that the defence counsel had delayed the case for too long, denied the application of INEC to revoke the bail of the accused.

The judge insisted that the defence must open its defence at the next adjourned date of August 8, 2022, saying:

“I will not revoke the bail but we must return within this legal year and complete defences.”

