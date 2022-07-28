Weeks after remanding Ex-AGF Ahmed Idris in Kuje prison, a high court in Abuja has made a decision on him

The court sitting in Maitama on Wednesday, July 27, granted Idris and two other co-defendants bail

The conditions given for the bail were in line with the recommendations of the EFCC which is standing as the prosecutor

Abuja - A high court in Abuja on Wednesday, July 27, granted bail to the former Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) Ahmed Idris.

The court's decision was delivered by the presiding judge, Justice Adeyemi Ajayi, after all the terms and conditions of the administrative bail suggested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were adopted, Vanguard reports.

Reading the ruling, Justice Ajayi said:

“In line with the due process and supremacy of the law, the Defendants are still entitled to bail, irrespective of the enormity of the allegations against them.

“The EFCC did not in any of its processes, stated that the Defendants misbehaved while on administrative bail.”

One of the conditions for the bail was that Idris and his co-defendants must remain within Abuja and that they must seek consent before leaving the country.

Another condition is that the defendants must depose to an affidavit of assurance to abide by all their bail conditions.

The court also ordered the defendants to surrender their international passports and also give assurance that they would not procure alternate passports during the pendency of the case.

Moreover, the court held that they should remain in Kuje prison until they are able to perfect their bail conditions.

Court sends suspended Accountant-General Idris to prison

Recall that a high court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had ordered Idris, and two other defendants be remanded in the Kuje Correctional Facility.

Idris and his co-defendants, according to the EFCC, were arraigned before Justice Adeyemi Ajayi on Friday, July 22, following charges of stealing and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N109.4 billion.

The former AGF and his fellow respondents – Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited, earlier pleaded not guilty to the 14-count charge levelled against them by the anti-graft agency.

