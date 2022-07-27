BREAKING: Judge Sends Nigerian Human Rights Lawyer to Prison

A Lagos-based lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, was on Wednesday, July 27, sentenced to the Uyo Correctional Centre

The verdict was read by Justice Ekaette Obot during a hearing in which Effiong was defending a client in a libel suit filed by Governor Udom Emmanuel

it was claimed that Effiong was slammed with the ruling after he objected to Justice Obot's decision in sending out of the courtroom a journalist who came to cover the hearing

Akwa Ibom - Inibehe Effiong, a human rights lawyer in Akwa Ibom, has been sent to prison by the chief judge of the state, Justice Ekaette Obot.

In a message posted on social media on Wednesday, July 27, the Lagos-based lawyer claimed that he went slammed the verdict by Justice Obot for "defending Leo Ekpenyong in a libel suit filed by Governor Udom Emmanuel," Premium Times reports.

He said

“I have been sent to Uyo prison by the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaette Obot, for one month for defending Leo Ekpenyong in a libel suit filed by Governor Udom Emmanuel."

Tweeting detailing of the court proceeding after the ruling, Effiong said the judge sent out a journalist from the chamber and pronounced the verdict when he objected to the action by stating that the hearing is expected to be public.

He tweeted:

“The Chief Judge of Akwa Akwa Ibom ordered a Premium Times reporter to leave the court. I said my lord, we were thinking that since the proceeding is public, members of the public should be allowed to observe the proceeding. My Lord asked me to proceed with cross-examination.

“I will be going to the Uyo Correctional Centre now. I have not done anything. I wasn’t even opportunity to say anything before the conviction. Two lawyers in court appealed to the Hon. Chief Judge but my Lord insisted that I must be jailed.”

Upon arriving at the correctional facility, Effiong was rejected because of COVID-19 protocol, and that he is to be remanded in Ikot Ekpene prison.

He tweeted:

"They’re saying that I can’t be jailed in Uyo prison because of COVID protocol, that I have to be in Ikot Ekpene prison. Uyo prison has rejected me.

"We are going back to the court now for His Lordship to determine where I should be jailed. History will vindicate the just."

