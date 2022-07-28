The internal crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress is taking a new dimension

This is as Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and some important members of the party have waded into the issues surrounding the Northwest zone of the APC

the move by the governor and the party's stakeholders is to stop the gale of defection by aggrieved members ahead of the 2023 election

Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the (North West) region and other top chieftains of the party have begun moves to stop the gale of defections from the party in the North West geopolitical zone.

Accordingly, a high-powered committee led by the Kaduna governor has been set up to reconcile and pacify aggrieved members in the zone with a view to prevent further defections in Kaduna, Leadership reports.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai intervenes in APC crisis. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

The APC members weighed in on the matter

Members of the reconciliatory committee include the State Working Committee, chairmen of various local government areas, elected representatives, elders and members of the State Executive Council.

Defection looms

Over 15 chieftains of the party in Kaduna state are said to have dumped the party over an alleged lack of internal democracy.

The APC zonal publicity secretary (North West), Musa Mailafiya Mada, on Wednesday, July 27, confirmed this development.

